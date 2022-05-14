Celebs in Caps & Gowns ... Con-graduations!

It's that time of year again when graduation cap tassels are moved from right to left, and whether giving commencement speeches or graduating themselves ... these celebs have not missed out on the 'cap-n-gown' assignment.

Caps off to recent graduate Anthony Anderson who rocked the head-to-toe graduation look as he received his degree from Howard University. Ludacris also took the stage (not as a performer) in graduation attire, receiving a degree in music management from Georgia State University. Go Panthers!

Take a walk across the podium into our gallery of celebrities sporting graduation caps and gowns.