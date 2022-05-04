Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ludacris Presented with Georgia State Honorary Degree

Ludacris Gets Honorary Degree at Georgia State U.!!!

5/4/2022 1:19 PM PT
Ludacris Gets Honorary Degree From Georgia State University
Georgia State University

Ludacris is officially a Panther for life -- he just got some southern hospitality at his alma mater Georgia State University: an honorary degree in Bachelor of Science in Music Management!

The 'Fast & Furious' legend addressed more than 800 master’s degree graduates on Wednesday to kick off the school's Commencement Week.

Despite attending GSU for a couple of years, Ludacris isn't your average college dropout. He actually left the Music Management program in the mid-90s ... because he signed a record deal with Def Jam Records and released his 2000 breakout single "What's Your Fantasy."

Georgia State University

The rest is hip hop history. Luda would go on to release several multi-platinum albums and become a staple in Hollywood (including the aforementioned multi-billion Fast & Furious' franchise) and a happily married father of four.

LEARNIN' LUDA
Georgia State University

Still, with all his success, Luda was clear to let the graduates know his heart never left the campus and signing to Def Jam was a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity.

He saluted GSU for not only having its first African-American President in nearly a century, but also for graduating more African-Americans than any other university in America!

Congratulations to everyone ... time to celebrate with chicken and beer!

