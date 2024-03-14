Travis Kelce Attends Justin Timberlake, *NSYNC Reunion Without Taylor Swift
3/14/2024 6:12 AM PT
Travis Kelce took a break from Taylor Swift Wednesday night, getting his groove on at Justin Timberlake's concert in Los Angeles -- where he saw a special performance by *NSYNC.
The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end popped in for the show and saw the pop group's first live performance since the 2013 VMAs.
Alongside Justin, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass showed off their many dance moves to all the screaming girls in the Wiltern theater audience.
Turns out Travis is a huge fan too -- it IS his era, after all. Check out this video posted by a music producer on IG showing Travis staring at the stage, looking pretty captivated by the surprise *NYSYNC reunion.
Travis got to enjoy the singers performing some of their biggest hits like "Bye Bye Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me," as well as a new song, "Paradise."
Sources with knowledge tell us Travis greeted the guys in a hallway backstage after the performance.
Travis was seen leaving the Wiltern in the passenger seat of a vehicle, probably to go see his famous girlfriend at her ritzy abode.
Taylor has been taking some time off from her international "Eras" tour after her recent performances in Singapore, where Travis was right beside her.
The lovebirds then jetted back to stateside to attend Madonna's Oscars after-party in the Hollywood Hills last Sunday. While both have stayed in L.A., they haven't been seen out much with each other in the last few days.