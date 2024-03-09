Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Paint the Town After Singapore Concert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially in their vacay era -- something the lovebirds eased into with a night of celebrating in Singapore with her band.

OMG!! Travis SPOTTED with Taylor On Golf Kart After Concert | Travis Kelce in Singapore pic.twitter.com/Wr1ChQgjkL — Breakingnews (@janetking851241) March 9, 2024 @janetking851241

The couple looked to be having a casual date night near a mall, where some fans spotted them getting escorted around the grounds in a golf cart. One of the Swifties shouted, "Congrats, Travis" ... perhaps referring to his Super Bowl victory last month -- but, more likely, giving the NFL star props for dating Taylor!

📹| Taylor and Travis spotted at Korma restaurant with her band members + backup singers ☺️pic.twitter.com/LWzGik5baB — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) March 9, 2024 @swifferupdates

Traylor's been busy as ever since he touched down in Singapore to catch her last 2 shows there. They also did dinner at a fancy Japanese restaurant called KOMA, where they were joined by some of her bandmates.

The Singapore shows wrapped up the Southeast Asia leg of her "Eras" world tour, and now she has a couple months free to travel and/or chill out with her BF ... who's also in off-season vacay mode.

Wherever they go, they're sure to draw tons of attention -- even as they walked through an apparently empty mall, someone spotted them as they hugged and walked hand-in-hand.

As we reported, Travis was having the time of his life at TayTay's concert the previous night. He and his buddies were dancing their asses off in a stadium luxury suite ... and, later, he was waiting for her with a hug and kiss as soon as she ran off the stage.

Taylor's next scheduled show isn't until May, in Paris, so they've got time to do whatever the hell they choose.