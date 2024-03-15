Marquise Brown Celebrates Chiefs Signing With Taylor Swift Jam Sesh

Play video content Twitch / hollywoodbrown5

Marquise Brown celebrated his Chiefs signing in perhaps the most fitting way possible ... rockin' out to some Taylor Swift tunes with a bunch of Kansas City fans!!

Just minutes after the former Arizona Cardinals wideout agreed to join up with Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, for the 2024 season ... he took to Twitch to memorialize the moment with some of his biggest supporters.

He started out by dancing along to some of his favorite songs -- before he took music requests from commenters in the chat.

Some suggested "Red Kingdom" and "Swag Surf" -- Arrowhead Stadium staples -- but others told him to play some T Swizzle.

And, eventually, he got around to it ... and it's clear as day he was digging it.

Brown swayed back and forth to "Blank Space" -- getting familiar with a voice that will assuredly be around a whole lot in '24 if Swift and Kelce remain strong.

Brown also took some time on his stream to thank several people -- including Andy Reid -- for making Friday's signing happen.

"I'm ready to work," he said. "I'm ready to meet my teammates. Meet the coaches. Get ready to work. Earn my stripes. Earn trust within the team, within the organization."