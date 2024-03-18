Travis Kelce's Chiefs Teammate Hopes He Marries Taylor Swift, Has Kids

Travis Kelce's teammate is hoping his relationship with Taylor Swift results in love, marriage and a baby in a carriage ... 'cause Harrison Butker can't get enough of the tight end's girlfriend!!

The Chiefs kicker revealed his wishes for the two lovebirds in an interview with EWTN's "In Depth" recently ... when he was asked his thoughts on the pop superstar's presence at Kansas City games this season.

Butker admitted he was initially nervous to meet Swift at first (despite not really identifying as a Swiftie) ... but praised how down-to-earth the "Karma" crooner is in person.

He pointed out the feeling was mutual ... as Swift was mind-blown over the fact he's able to kick balls so far and accurately.

Butker pointed out he hung out with Swift for a bit at a New Year's Eve party ... and it was "a great experience" and he couldn't say enough good things about her.

As for Traylor's future, Butker is wishing nothing but long-term success for the power couple ... saying "I hope they get married and start a family."

The comments are pretty interesting -- Butker has no issue putting that kinda pressure on Kelce, so maybe the guys have talked about the tight end's true feelings toward Swift and what his intentions are in the relationship.