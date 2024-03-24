Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Lunch Date at Nobu Malibu

Taylor Swift is finally ready to have her picture taken in LA — and yes … Travis Kelce was right by her side for the high-profile photo-op.

The couple hit up one of the most frequented hot spots in town Sunday by dropping in on Nobu Malibu — and in broad daylight, no less … so you know they were ready to be snapped by paps, and they 100% were.

This was a lunch outing, and as you can see … TK and Tay Tay had a balcony seat, facing the ocean.

On their way out, Trav and Taylor were holding hands — and aside from some sunglasses covering T-Swift’s eyes … she was out there in all her pop star glory.

Quite the opposite vibe from what we’ve seen with her of late … namely, umbrellas and car curtains, trying to obscure a clear shot.

This is the first we’ve seen of Taylor in LA in a good long while — of course, we’ve seen her out and about in Australia and Singapore for her concerts.

But, since she’s returned to the States — post-Super Bowl — she’s been relatively low-key. Same for Travis … although, he doesn’t seem as bashful as she is in front SoCal cameras.

Their appearance here at Nobu follows what seems to have been a nice little getaway for the two of them. Remember … there were signs they were down in the Bahamas recently, and Travis himself popped up in Cleveland the other day.

Now, they’re back on the West Coast … with nothing but time on their hands. He doesn’t have to start playing football again until the summer — and Taylor isn’t going back to work until May.

In the meantime, they’re chowing down on overpriced sushi and taking in the sunshine.