All The Highlights From Taylor Swift's First-Ever Super Bowl

Taylor Swift swapped center stage for a Vegas suite ... with all eyes transfixed on her as she cheered on her Kansas City Chiefs BF Travis Kelce to his big win during her first-ever Super Bowl appearance -- and we've got all the highlights right here.

She's here.



Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024 @NFLonCBS

Like any other girl squad gearing for a night out, the pop idol kicked things off at the Allegiant Stadium with a little alcohol, chugging beer on the big screen for the cheering crowds. Important to note, Taylor's got some skills! She absolutely destroyed her pal Ashley Avignone ... downing the beverage in around 6.6 seconds. Okayyyy T!!!

Me watching this game hoping they don't show Taylor Swift so I don't have to chug another beer. pic.twitter.com/mN9Ky20a5M — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) February 12, 2024 @gifs_baseball

Now, despite all the fun and festivities, things did get a little intense at the SB ... just ask Tay Tay, she was seen anxiously chowing down on her nails during the fourth quarter -- no doubt hoping the game would unfold in favor of her man Travis. Talk about nail-biting drama both on and off the field!

Thankfully for TS, things did work out with the Chiefs' big win -- and it was the singer herself spearheading the celebrations. Check out the video ... Taylor, Blake, and Ice Spice can't contain themselves, enthusiastically jumping up and down -- and knocking down poor ol' Lana Del Rey as the victory dance got a bit intense.

Play video content X/@jjones9

It wasn't long before she left her suite ... rushing out onto the pitch to plant a kiss on TK. In this angle of the kiss seen worldwide, you can hear Travis asking her: "Was it electric?" Taylor responds: "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!" What a moment!

Of course, the festivities continued long into the evening ... with Taylor's catalog of hits getting everyone on their feet at the after-party.

Play video content

Just have a look; everyone's boppin' along to "You Belong With Me," ... and "Love Story" gave her a chance to enjoy another kiss with Travis, of course.

Play video content TMZ Studios