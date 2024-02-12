All The Highlights From Taylor Swift's First-Ever Super Bowl
TAYLOR SWIFT FIRST-EVER SUPER BOWL HIGHLIGHTS!!!
2/12/2024 7:24 AM PT
Taylor Swift swapped center stage for a Vegas suite ... with all eyes transfixed on her as she cheered on her Kansas City Chiefs BF Travis Kelce to his big win during her first-ever Super Bowl appearance -- and we've got all the highlights right here.
She's here.— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024 @NFLonCBS
Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0
The star came with an entourage for the ages ... she was seated in her suite with Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, as well as Kelce's family, including his mom Donna, dad Ed, brother Jason Kelce -- and her own dad, Scott Swift.
Taylor Swift can CHUG a beer 🍺 #49ers #Chiefs #NFL #SuperBowl— BenJarmin Munguia (@JustJarmin) February 12, 2024 @JustJarmin
pic.twitter.com/wQgZCrabDx
Like any other girl squad gearing for a night out, the pop idol kicked things off at the Allegiant Stadium with a little alcohol, chugging beer on the big screen for the cheering crowds. Important to note, Taylor's got some skills! She absolutely destroyed her pal Ashley Avignone ... downing the beverage in around 6.6 seconds. Okayyyy T!!!
Me watching this game hoping they don't show Taylor Swift so I don't have to chug another beer. pic.twitter.com/mN9Ky20a5M— Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) February 12, 2024 @gifs_baseball
Now, despite all the fun and festivities, things did get a little intense at the SB ... just ask Tay Tay, she was seen anxiously chowing down on her nails during the fourth quarter -- no doubt hoping the game would unfold in favor of her man Travis. Talk about nail-biting drama both on and off the field!
The box is LIT pic.twitter.com/acIsWBREQV— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024 @NFLonCBS
Thankfully for TS, things did work out with the Chiefs' big win -- and it was the singer herself spearheading the celebrations. Check out the video ... Taylor, Blake, and Ice Spice can't contain themselves, enthusiastically jumping up and down -- and knocking down poor ol' Lana Del Rey as the victory dance got a bit intense.
It wasn't long before she left her suite ... rushing out onto the pitch to plant a kiss on TK. In this angle of the kiss seen worldwide, you can hear Travis asking her: "Was it electric?" Taylor responds: "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!" What a moment!
Of course, the festivities continued long into the evening ... with Taylor's catalog of hits getting everyone on their feet at the after-party.
Just have a look; everyone's boppin' along to "You Belong With Me," ... and "Love Story" gave her a chance to enjoy another kiss with Travis, of course.
It was clearly a night filled with love, music and championship glory -- Until next time, SB!