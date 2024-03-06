Travis and Jason Kelce Honored with Bobbleheads at Cavs Game

Travis and Jason Kelce were honored with small statues at the Cleveland Cavaliers game Tuesday, but it's not quite what you think ... they each got their own bobblehead dolls!

The Kelce brothers showed up at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in their hometown of Cleveland last evening – and they sat front and center for the Cavs matchup against the Boston Celtics. The Cavs won in a squeaker 105-104.

But that was only part of the excitement in the arena. Turns out Cavs fans all received special bobbleheads of Travis and Jason in Cleveland jerseys with basketballs gripped in their hands. As you know, the Kelces grew up in Cleveland Heights and attended high school in the suburbs.

The two guests of honor were also invited onto the court by the Cavs before the game started. Jason was handed his very own number "62" jersey in a picture frame after his emotional retirement from the NFL this week.

Travis and Jason were later filmed with their personal bobbleheads, giving the dolls their stamp of approval. Check out the video posted to X ... the siblings did a pretty funny bit with Travis' only criticism being that he forgot to wear a neck chain like his figurine.