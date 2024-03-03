Travis Kelce Visits Philadelphia While Taylor Swift Performs In Singapore

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are doing the long-distance thing ... she's singing in Singapore, and even though he's a world away in Philadelphia, he's close to her hometown.

The Super Bowl champ is hanging out in Philly, where his older brother and podcast partner Jason Kelce lives with his family.

Travis got a fresh cut in the City of Brotherly Love, courtesy of celebrity barber Willis Orengo ... who documented their hangout for social media.

Seems Travis has a new haircut and a new nickname too ... Willis is calling Taylor's boyfriend "the big Yeti." They've got to be super close, Willis traveled from NYC to Philly just to give Travis his fresh cut.

Meanwhile, Taylor's overseas doing her thing in Singapore ... where she's playing to sold-out venues in Asia ... but not without some controversy.

Taylor made a couple big announcements at her Sunday show in Singapore ... showing off the cover art for her upcoming album. "The Tortured Poets Department," and announcing a bonus track, "The Black Dog."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tay Tay's in Singapore all week performing ... and then she takes a two-month break before getting back after it in May in Paris ... so it will be interesting to see if Travis comes to any of her shows in Asia, or hangs back in the States.

Remember ... Travis hung out with Taylor in Australia last month and went to one of her shows before jetting back to Las Vegas to party with his Chiefs teammates.

If Travis wants to check out Taylor's hometown while he's in Pennsylvania ... her childhood home in Wyomissing is just a little over an hour drive away.

Play video content TMZ Studios