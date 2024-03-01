Taylor Swift's Written At Least Two Love Songs About Travis Kelce, Report

Taylor Swift is putting her romance with Travis Kelce into song ... reportedly writing a couple tracks about the guy on the Chiefs.

The pop star, famed for writing about her exes, has already written at least 2 songs about her current BF, and the lyrics focus on how she fell in love with him ... according to an Us Weekly report.

The outlet cites a source calling the new songs personal and special, but adds, that doesn't mean she's going to record and release them.

Taylor's got a new album coming out next month called "The Tortured Poets Society," but don't expect her odes to Trav on that project -- in fact, the report says she likely won't share them with anyone.

There's plenty of content for Taylor to write about with Travis -- his summer pursuit of her during the "Eras" tour, each of them appearing at NFL games and concerts and, of course, the Super Bowl and lots of private jet flights.

The speculation is Taylor's next project focuses more on her split from Joe Alywn than her love story with Travis ... so Swifties might not wanna hold their breath for Travis references.

