Taylor Swift Changes Lyrics Again To 'Karma' For Travis Kelce At Sydney Show

Taylor Swift is really digging her boyfriend Travis Kelce ... so much so she's changing her lyrics AGAIN on stage for him.

Taylor was performing Friday night at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia -- and Travis, of course, was front and center showing his support for the pop superstar. Travis' sidekick and fellow Kansas City Chiefs player, Ross Travis, was right beside him enjoying the show.

In the middle of her hit tune, "Karma," Taylor again replaced some of the original lyrics with expressions of love for Travis, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

The original lyrics were "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me" -- and Taylor has pulled the ol' switcharoo before at her concert in Argentina.

Video captured the moment of pure affection in Sydney. Check it out for yourself ... you can see Travis dancing with his back to the camera and waving his arms in the air as Taylor does her thing on stage.

Translation: Travis and Taylor are clearly head over heels for each other. The big question is where will it all lead?

After Friday's show, Travis said his goodbyes to Taylor and hopped a flight back to Las Vegas, where he's going to party with Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs. The team is continuing to celebrate their 2024 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor, meanwhile, will be traveling the world on the international leg of her 'Eras' tour.

During his short stay in Sydney, Travis enjoyed some quality time with Taylor at the zoo. Staying connected, though, might prove to be a challenge for the couple in the future considering their busy schedules.

