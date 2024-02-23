Travis Kelce Says He'd Marry Katy Perry, Kiss Taylor Swift In Resurfaced Interview

Play video content Afterbuzz TV

Travis Kelce has to be happy Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are no longer beefing ... 'cause he once had to make a tough choice between them, and he kinda gave the nod to Katy.

An old interview with Travis from 2016 that he did with AfterBuzz TV is being resurfaced and recirculated in the wake of Katy crashing Taylor's concert down in Australia Friday ... and in the clip, Travis is playing the classic game "FMK," but the PG-version ... Kiss, Mary, Kill.

Travis is given 3 options ... Taylor, Katy and Ariana Grande ... and after he reluctantly chooses to "kill" Ariana -- noting he actually thinks she's great -- he was left with Taylor and Katy as the final 2 ... and he picks Katy for marriage and Taylor for kissing.

It's super silly and all in good fun ... but little did he know back then, he'd end up with one of these ladies -- although, he obviously crossed paths with Katy as well in the company of TS.

It's pretty funny to see Travis in this throwback -- obviously, the Taylor reference is the stand-out here -- but his flowing hairdo is also pretty wild to see. These days, he rocks a regular fade.

In any case, he seemed pretty stoked on marrying Katy at the time ... which is interesting -- because in 2016, she and Katy were still feuding and had bad blood back then.

Of course, the two pop stars have since patched up their relationship ... to the point where Katy was singing "Bad Blood" Friday at Taylor's first Sydney show -- the ultimate sign they're all good now.

Katy was singing along from the VIP tent ... where she was joined by Rita Ora and Travis. So yes, Travis was standing next to and hanging out with the woman he was once smitten with over Taylor.

Unclear if Travis brought this funny clip up with Katy Friday during the concert ... but frankly, we doubt it ... and it's entirely possible he doesn't even remember this.

It was a lifetime ago ... and he's clearly very happy with Taylor now.

Anyway, Travis and Taylor are still going strong as her "Eras" tour picks back up and he celebrates another Super Bowl championship with the Kansas City Chiefs. Whether Katy's in the mix there with them or not ... he's only got eyes for Tay Tay these days.

