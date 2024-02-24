Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Both Alphas in Relationship, And It Works

Play video content TMZ Studios

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a unique relationship in which both are alphas, yet there is no friction between them, in large part because they're both successful in very different fields.

TMZ has taken a deep dive into the most celebrated relationship in the world -- which is the basis of our new documentary that airs Monday night on Fox -- and the consensus among people in the know is that alphas are irrelevant, because there's no competition between T&T.

As Dr. Phil puts it ... both Travis and Taylor are big deals in their own lanes, so there's no reason they'll clash. In fact, they do the opposite -- they're each other's cheerleaders.

'Juicy Scoop' host Heather McDonald agreed ... partly because Taylor intentionally "masculates" Travis. This is a hot take you gotta hear!

And author Brittany Hodak heaps high praise on Kelce ... saying he's such a secure guy in both his professional and personal life ... he can handle Taylor's enormous success.

