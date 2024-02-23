Travis Kelce Flying Back to Vegas to Reunite with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Travis Kelce's trip to Sydney has been cut short -- he's leaving Taylor Swift behind so he can beeline it back to Vegas ... where he, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are gonna party!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Travis is currently aboard a private flight that's going from Sydney to Vegas -- and it's gonna be a long journey that sees him landing in Sin City Saturday morning. Quick turnaround, no doubt ... he just landed in Sydney Wednesday (US time).

It's already Saturday there now ... so he'll be going back in time in a bit. In any case, when he arrives in Vegas -- we're told TK is set to reunite with his teammates, including his QB and other players ... which our sources say had been the plan all along dating back to the SB.

Our sources say this 2nd Vegas get-together with the team isn't for any particular reason or occasion -- we're told this is just another celebration to ring in the big Super Bowl win.

And if you're wondering ... didn't they already do that the night they actually won??? The answer to that is yes -- but they're going back again and doing a little déjà vu Vegas-style.

This will actually be the third Vegas trip for Travis in two weeks -- he was obviously there for the game itself and the festivities after ... but remember, he was also just in Vegas earlier this week on a random Monday, where he played a little golf and chowed down with friends.

In fact, a few eyewitnesses who saw Trav in Vegas that day might've actually blown his and the Chiefs' cover here -- a DJ who plays at Toca Madera said he'd been approached about doing a private gig for the guys on Friday evening, but if that's still going down as mentioned ... Trav obviously ain't gonna be there for that. He'll be 30,000 feet in the air.

Of course, with Travis flying out of Sydney ... that also means he and Taylor are parting for now -- which seems to be their new reality as she gets back into the swing of touring.

Fact is ... she'll be busy traveling the world for the foreseeable future, and while ya gotta imagine he'll tag along for some of those stops -- it's not reasonable to expect him to be there for all of it ... and that's manifesting here in this short Sydney visit from him.

Play video content

The real question will be ... how long can they realistically sustain this sort of schedule/situation? So far, Taylor and Travis still look head over heels -- so on its face, they seem to be able to make it work for the time being. We'll see as the months go on.

Anyway, Travis is up in the air and on his way back to the States. Usually, people are leaving Las Vegas ... but in this case, it's the opposite -- here, he's Vegas-bound.

Play video content TMZ Studios