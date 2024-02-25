Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Party with the Chiefs in Las Vegas

Play video content TMZSports.com

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes threw a rager in Vegas to celebrate their 2024 Super Bowl victory AGAIN – and it was nothing less than spectacular the second time around!!!

The Kansas City Chiefs standouts showed up with their pals and teammates at LAVO Las Vegas' "Party Brunch" Saturday afternoon – and they were all treated like royalty right from the jump. As you know, the Chiefs held their first Super Bowl bash at Sin City's Zouk nightclub weeks ago after they beat the San Francisco 49ers in the big game.

With Travis and Patrick leading the way, the players were escorted into a roped-off section of the club for their VIP soiree at LAVO.

The whole team let loose, lapping up the loud DJ music, table dancers, full bottle service and scantily clad servers passing out liquor shots.

TMZ obtained this exclusive video of all the fun Travis and Patrick were having with their boys.

Check it out ... Travis, with a big grin, holding two bottles of Ace of Spades champagne, passing one of them to a buddy. He started grooving and singing as the DJ played.

At another point, Travis and Patrick were in the middle of a crowd, singing Neil Diamond's hit, "Sweet Caroline." Travis was hopping up and down with a bunch of other people before turning to Patrick and giving him a handshake.

Of course, Travis has a lot to be happy about. Before returning to Vegas, the Chiefs tight end spent two nights with GF Taylor Swift.

The lovebirds spent time together at the zoo in between Taylor's concerts in Sydney, Australia. Travis attended Friday's show, where she again changed the lyrics to "Karma."

