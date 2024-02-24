Patrick Mahomes Parties In Las Vegas As Travis Kelce Flies Back

Patrick Mahomes was out celebrating Friday night in Las Vegas as Travis Kelce was flying back to Sin City after his rendezvous with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed up at Zouk Night Club in Resorts World Las Vegas for his best friend's bachelor's party -- and he played it real cool all night, sporting his black shades.

Check out this video obtained by TMZ ... Mahomes is grooving to the loud music and hanging out with his homies, including the groom-to-be, Brennan McDaniel, who is the QB's childhood buddy and fellow Texas Tech alum.

At one point, Mahomes took in a little performance, watching a line of scantily clad women dancing and waving around sparklers.

Mahomes was also a magnet for lots of lovely ladies, tons of whom kept coming up to talk to him. Of course, PM's only got eyes for one woman, his wife Brittany ... but shooters gonna shoot, we suppose.

Mr. Kelce was also absent from the festivities ... but as you know, that's because Travis is flying back to Vegas to be with his teammates. We'll keep you updated on when he lands and starts partying with his boys like there's no tomorrow.

As we reported, Travis just spent two days with Taylor in Sydney, Australia, attending her Friday night concert and getting quality time with her at the zoo.

Needless to say, the Chiefs tight end and the pop superstar seem head over heels in love.

