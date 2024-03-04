Jason Kelce Officially Retires From NFL, Gives Tearful Goodbye

Jason Kelce's NFL career is over.

The Philadelphia Eagles superstar just revealed he's officially retiring ... saying at an emotional news conference Monday afternoon he's done.

Jason cried while making the announcement ... in fact, tears streamed down his face even before he began speaking at the event. Several times during his speech, he needed breaks to compose himself.

Plenty of family and friends turned out to watch the 36-year-old center say goodbye ... including Travis Kelce, who was also emotional as his big bro addressed the crowd.

Travis Kelce emotional during Jason Kelce’s retirement press conference.



A beautiful moment to see Jason’s family going through this with him. He is looking at them often throughout the speech #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ieIqxDRGt4 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 4, 2024 @EliotShorrParks

Throughout his speech, Jason thanked a ton of people -- namely coaches and ex-teammates. He also referenced losing the Super Bowl to Travis.

Jason talked about meeting his wife, Kylie, as well. And, he drew some big laughs, too, when he talked about Nick Foles' "big d***" and Darren Sproles' "4-foot-8" height.

Jason Kelce remembering the Philly Special and Nick Foles in the only way he could. pic.twitter.com/PaOvgQIiF3 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 4, 2024 @JamesPalmerTV

After he thanked the city of Philadelphia one more time, he left the podium without taking questions -- and gave a big hug to Travis.

Jason got his start in the league back in 2011, when the Eagles took him in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He went on to play in every game for Philly that season -- and three years later, in 2014, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Jason went on to make the Pro Bowl six more times ... while recording All-Pro honors six total times as well.

In 2018, he won his first Super Bowl when he helped the Birds beat Tom Brady and the Patriots. Jason nearly logged another SB win in 2023, but his younger brother and the Chiefs came out on top in an epic matchup.

While Jason was a star on the field for nearly the entirety of his 13 seasons ... his off-the-field career really exploded this past season.

After Travis began dating Taylor Swift, the duo's "New Heights" podcast took off. Jason also got a bunch more camera time on various networks while the Eagles were on off days.