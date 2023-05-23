Damar Hamlin Works Out At Bills Practice, Looks Sharp!

Damar Hamlin is continuing to make steps in his road to returning to NFL action -- on Tuesday, the defensive back got in some work at Bills practice ... and he looked GOOD!!!

Just over four months after he went into cardiac arrest on the field during a "Monday Night Football" game ... Hamlin was out at Buffalo's organized team activities -- and while he didn't fully participate in the practice, he still showed off some athleticism at the workout nonetheless.

Damar Hamlin was present at #Bills OTAs wearing a jersey, without pads. He did participate in stretches, agility and conditioning work, along with individual drills. @Batavia_Daily pic.twitter.com/3DqNkoErFU — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) May 23, 2023 @alexbrasky

According to reporters on the scene, Hamlin did some calisthenics with his teammates, got in some agility work ... and even hit some drills with his fellow DBs.

Video from the sidelines shows the guy doesn't appear to have lost a step at all since his Jan. 2 medical episode ... he caught the ball with ease and flashed some big-time burst.

Damar Hamlin didn’t do a lot at Bills OTA but he did A LOT at the same time: pic.twitter.com/J1eBh8Piem — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) May 23, 2023 @4JoshReed

Following the practice, Bills head coach Sean McDermott insisted Hamlin didn't do a whole lot on the field ... telling reporters they're taking things very slowly with the 25-year-old.

"We're taking it one day at a time and just support Damar in every way possible," McDermott said.

Play video content Buffalo Bills

For now, there's no public timetable for an official return to practices -- or games, for that matter -- for the Bills safety ... though docs have cleared him to play, and it seems like only a matter of time before he's got a helmet and shoulder pads strapped on.