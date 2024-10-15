Kayla Nicole Says Mom Was Offended By Angel Reese Podcast Backlash

Play video content I AM ATHLETE

Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, is opening up on her recent appearance on Angel Reese's podcast and the backlash that ensued ... saying while she didn't pay the negativity any mind, her mother was "offended" by the social media commentary.

The influencer made headlines for speaking out on a number of topics on the Chicago Sky star's "Unapologetically Angel" show last week ... including past relationships, rumors surrounding her breakup with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and being targeted by Taylor Swift fans.

Play video content Unapologetically Angel

During a sit-down on "I Am Athlete," Kayla admitted she might have changed some of her answers -- or provided no comment altogether at certain times -- to fully embody her character ... but ultimately, she felt like she handled the whole thing with grace.

"I thought that I answered the questions to the best of my ability," Kayla said. "The public had their interpretation of things -- didn't matter to me."

Kayla might not have cared about the chatter that came with the podcast ... but it got to her mother.

"My mom calls me, though. And it's those conversations ... that's what matters to me because she's offended. She's hurt by the way people are perceiving her daughter. She's hurt by the negative headlines and the way people are spinning it. And even my mom was like, 'Maybe next time, we don't answer those questions' and it's simple as that. Don't give it any energy. You don't always have to respond."

Kayla chalked up the whole thing up to not having much media training ... and is treating it all like a learning experience.