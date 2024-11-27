Kayla Nicole Name-Drops Travis Kelce, Cries Over Breakup On TV Show
Travis Kelce's Ex Cries Over Breakup On New Show ... Name-Drops Chiefs Star
Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend is still struggling with the fallout of their relationship ... with Kayla Nicole breaking down in tears as she talked about their split on a new TV show.
It's all included in a trailer for Fox's upcoming season of "Special Forces" ... with the social media influencer deeply emotional as she weighed in on how "overwhelming" it's been to deal with a breakup in the public eye.
The clip -- first shared with Us Weekly -- shows Kayla wiping away tears as she opened up on her experience ... and later on, she whispers to a fellow contestant her ex is the Kansas City Chiefs superstar.
Kayla hasn't shied from sharing her journey post-split ... but she always avoided using Kelce's name outside of a professional setting -- so the video is pretty surprising.
Kelce and Kayla dated for years before calling it quits in 2022 ... and a little over a year later, the three-time Super Bowl champ started dating Taylor Swift.
Kayla accused the singer's diehard fans of being unreasonably nasty to her on social media ... admitting the hate has impacted her life.