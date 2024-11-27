Kayla Nicole Name-Drops Travis Kelce, Cries Over Breakup On TV Show

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend is still struggling with the fallout of their relationship ... with Kayla Nicole breaking down in tears as she talked about their split on a new TV show.

It's all included in a trailer for Fox's upcoming season of "Special Forces" ... with the social media influencer deeply emotional as she weighed in on how "overwhelming" it's been to deal with a breakup in the public eye.

The clip -- first shared with Us Weekly -- shows Kayla wiping away tears as she opened up on her experience ... and later on, she whispers to a fellow contestant her ex is the Kansas City Chiefs superstar.

Kayla hasn't shied from sharing her journey post-split ... but she always avoided using Kelce's name outside of a professional setting -- so the video is pretty surprising.

Kelce and Kayla dated for years before calling it quits in 2022 ... and a little over a year later, the three-time Super Bowl champ started dating Taylor Swift.