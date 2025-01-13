Travis Kelce Drops Taylor Swift Reference During Interview

Play video content Pat McAfee Show/ESPN

Travis Kelce's got Taylor Swift on the mind even when he's talking ball ... 'cause the Kansas City Chiefs superstar dropped a clear reference to his girlfriend during an interview -- and even did a dance to bring it home!!

Kelce got the Swifties' ears perking when he hit up the "Pat McAfee Show" on Monday ... when the former Colts punter lobbed it up and asked how he was feeling coming off the first-round bye in the playoffs.

Naturally, the three-time Super Bowl champ slammed it home by reciting a line from Swift's big hit, "22."

"I'm fired up, I'm feeling 22 all over again, baby," 35-year-old Kelce said. "Let's go!!"

McAfee immediately got the Easter egg ... and the whole show crew started singing the chorus to the song -- and Kelce even did a little dance as they stumbled through.

It wasn't supposed to be a veiled nod to his lady ... as Kelce admitted, "I was hoping you caught the reference, baby."

To continue with the theme, Kelce said he was "ready to rock and roll" as the Chiefs welcome the Houston Texans to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.