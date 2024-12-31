Travis Kelce Led NFL In Pro Bowl Fan Votes, Taylor Swift Effect?

The NFL Pro Bowl fan voting period is officially over ... and which player got the most love?? None other than Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The league just shared the results of the voting process that ended Dec. 23 ... with Taylor Swift's boyfriend coming out on top with 252,200 total entries.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was a close second with 250k ... and Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels followed with 242K.

While his victory over Gibbs was only 2,118 votes ... it's fair to speculate if Kelce's girlfriend's fanbase played a huge role in the outcome, as he hasn't had the best statistical season of his career.

With one week to go in the 2024 season, Kelce has caught 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns ... which means he's on pace to record his second straight season without reaching the 1,000-yard mark.

It's an honor to be the fan favorite, but he might have to miss out on the event entirely ... as the 35-year-old will likely be busy preparing for a third Super Bowl win.

Even if the Chiefs are eliminated from the postseason before the Big Game, he could still opt out of the Pro Bowl if he so chooses -- after all, that would mean more time with Tay.

Kelce felt the apparent Taylor Effect last year, too ... as he finished in the top 5 in voting as well -- which, no shade to tight ends, isn't super common for his position.

To be completely fair, Kelce did place third in 2022 ... long before Traylor ever became a thing.