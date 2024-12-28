Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wear Matching Outfits to NYC Dinner

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying their respective breaks ... dressing up for a dinner in the Big Apple with a couple of their famous pals.

The singer-songwriter and her footballing beau hit up BondST Restaurant -- a celeb hotspot in NYC -- Friday night ... going for a long, four-hour meal.

Check out the pics ... the two walked into BondST in matching khaki, accented with black -- perfectly coordinated as they walked into the restaurant.

The two met up with Taylor's longtime producing partner Jack Antonoff and his actress wife Margaret Qualley -- who were photographed leaving the restaurant ... Antonoff walking quite a few steps in front of Qualley.

It's been a big week for Kelce ... who broke the Kansas City Chiefs' record for most receiving touchdowns with a score against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday.

Swift liked K.C.'s post about the accomplishment ... though she didn't make it to the game earlier this week.

Because of Travis' unconventional schedule, he and Taylor are going to have a significant amount of time together -- his next game isn't until January 5 -- and, the Chiefs have already locked up the #1 playoff spot in the AFC, so he technically doesn't even need to play in the final game of the season.

Kansas City also has a home-field advantage through the playoffs ... and, Taylor seems to love the suite at Arrowhead -- so keep your eyes out for her through January and maybe even into February if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl again.