Taylor Swift Sends Christmas Gift to Teenage Hospital Patient

You Can Look Like Me!!!

Taylor Swift knows how to put smiles on her fans’ faces -- but one "Swiftie" is really feeling the love -- receiving a surprise holiday gift from the pop superstar.

As everyone knows, Taylor visited Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this month, spending the day with young patients who, of course, are fans of her and her music.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In a newly uploaded video to TikTok, a fan named Naya was impressed by Taylor’s stylish outfit during her visit, calling it "tea." Taylor responded that Naya‘s "tea" comment made her day as she autographed an Eras Tour book for the teen four days after her final show in Canada.

Fast forward to Sunday … Naya posted her own TikTok video, revealing that Taylor sent her the perfect Christmas gift. And you probably guessed by now what it was. Yup, it was the same $4,500 get up Taylor wore when she visited Naya in the hospital -- a Miu Miu pleated skirt and button-down top.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Naya also captioned her video, writing, “She [Taylor] is soo amazing im soo blessed🥺, i love you Tay Swizzle you’re literally the Best💗💗."