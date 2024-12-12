Taylor Swift Poses With Kid's Travis Kelce Blanket During Hospital Visit

Taylor Swift's "Eras" might be over, but she's still putting smiles on faces ... taking time to hang out with kids at a hospital in Kansas City -- and the special visit included a funny moment involving Travis Kelce.

The "Fortnight" singer hit up the Children’s Mercy Hospital on Thursday ... and spent at least an hour meeting patients located on the hematology and oncology floor.

At one point in the stop, a young Chiefs fan showed Swift his red and yellow blanket ... which featured a reference to her superstar tight-end boyfriend.

The blankie read, "Go Taylor's Boyfriend"... and Swift was clearly happy to see it, as the two posed together with it.

Swift finally has some downtime after touring for so long -- something Travis recently described as "unbelievable" -- but it's clear she still appreciates making peoples' days.