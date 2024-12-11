Taylor Swift Speaks Out For First Time Since Wrapping 'Eras' Tour

Taylor Swift is reflecting on the end of her record-breaking "Eras" tour ... penning a short and sweet tribute following her final stop in Vancouver, Canada.

The pop star posted on Instagram Wednesday, mere days after she performed 3 sold-out shows at BC Place for the final leg of her global tour. As she's done for other tour stops in the past, Taylor uploaded a number of photos from her show ... this time including highlights from her duet with Gracie Abrams and a heartwarming hug shared with her backup dancers.

She penned alongside the upload ... "It was rare. I was there. I remember it. ♥️"

Dedicated Swifties will immediately recognize the lyrics from her "Red" anthem, titled "All Too Well" ... and it indicated that the "Eras" tour was still top of mind for the chart-topper.

Back in June, Taylor confirmed that she would be bringing her tour to a close at the end of the year. She made the announcement during one of her shows in Liverpool, England.

She announced during her "Red" set ... "This is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December. Like, that's it."

While the Grammy winner said the tour had been "so much fun," she confessed it had also become her "entire life" and "taken over everything" ... which is why she moved forward with the planned end date.

However, some Swifties held out hope heading into the final show that Taylor would announce an extension ... only to be disappointed.