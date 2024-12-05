Taylor Swift Sends Vanessa Bryant Surprise 'Eras' Tour Gift

It looks like the holidays came early for Vanessa Bryant ... 'cause she just received a surprise gift from Taylor Swift -- complete with a special letter!!

Kobe Bryant's widow shared the awesome gesture on her Instagram ... revealing an "Eras" tour book and written message from the pop superstar.

Part of the note says, "I hope you'll enjoy this journey through the memories of my proudest moments: The Eras Tour."

Taylor's self-published project chronicles her two-year show stint featuring 500+ exclusive photos and a BTS look at the whole thing ... and it reportedly sold more than 800,000 copies during Thanksgiving weekend.

The Bryants are major Swifties -- Vanessa attended one of Taylor's shows last year ... and her daughter, Bianka, was even given the "Red" hat and a hug during her L.A. show in 2023.

The family also shared videos of themselves singing Swift's music in the past ... like Natalia jamming out to "You Belong with Me," and they also made friendship bracelets and Taylor-themed 'fits.

In 2015, Kobe surprised Swift with a championship banner at the then-Staples Center.

Swift was devastated when Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and others were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 ... and paid tribute on social media after his death.

"Kobe meant so much to me," Swift said, "and to us all."

As we previously reported, Swift also had handouts for members of the Kansas City Chiefs ownership ... sharing similar items with heiresses Gracie and Ava Hunt.