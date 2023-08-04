Taylor Swift Gifts Kobe Bryant's Daughter, Bianka, Hat During 'Eras' Tour Show In L.A.

Play video content TikTok / @Skibiscuit

Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter, Bianka, during her "Eras" Tour stop in Los Angeles ... gifting the 6-year-old her "Red" hat and a big hug.

Vanessa and her daughters were among the Swifties for the singer's first of six sold-out concerts at SoFi Stadium on Thursday ... with mom decked out in a custom jean jacket to honor the late Lakers legend.

But, it was Bianka who had her wildest dreams come true ... with Swift picking her out of the crowd and bringing her up to the stage in the middle of the show.

For those who don't know, Swift gives out her iconic hat to one lucky fan every time she performs "22" ... something that's been quite the phenomenon throughout the tour.

Taylor shared a warm embrace with Bianka -- she hugged her and said a few words before putting the hat on her head ... and the entire stadium erupted in cheers and applause over the gesture.

"We love you @taylorswift ❤️," Vanessa said on Instagram.

The Bryant family has been tied to Swift for years -- not only are they all huge fans, but Kobe also took the stage at Staples Center to reveal a banner to honor her record for sold-out shows at the venue in 2015.

Gigi was also a massive Swiftie ... and Vanessa shared a throwback of her late daughter rocking out to "You Belong With Me" prior to attending Thursday's show.