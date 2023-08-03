Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift's L.A. Concerts Prompt Same Metro Police Presence as Super Bowl LVI

Taylor Swift L.A. Shows Put Cops On High Alert ... As Many Officers on Metro as Super Bowl LVI!!!

8/3/2023 12:36 PM PT
L.A. ain't messing around with Taylor Swift in town ... cops are beefing up security for public transit, with an operation that'll be taken as seriously as football's biggest day.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday that LAPD is working with Metro to support the swarm of folks heading to and from Taylor's 6 shows at SoFi Stadium -- providing a ton of officers through the spread out Metro system.

The dept. says, "The Department is providing a similar level of visibility as the 2022 Superbowl in order to ensure the safety of the public throughout the Metro System."

In case ya forgot, tickets for her SoFi shows sold out instantly on Ticketmaster, so the only way to score tix at this point is by shelling out thousands for resale.

Swifties in L.A. have been going nuts over her arrival -- with fans already waiting for hours just to grab some merch!!!

