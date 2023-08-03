Taylor Swift Fan Buys Concert Tickets For Wrong Date, Turned Away at Venue

A couple of big Taylor Swift fans are out lots of loot and a great show ... showing up at the venue a day after the concert went down!!!

Bear Silber tells TMZ ... he snagged a pair of tickets for him and his wife months ago for what he thought was Taylor's show this past Saturday in Santa Clara, CA.

He paid $500 for the tickets, and coughed up $60 for parking. They arrived at Levi's Stadium with unbridled excitement, got through a security checkpoint and presented their tickets.

Imagine their shock when the tickets were scanned and they were told their tickets were for Friday night, not Saturday.

To say they were crestfallen is an understatement. As for who screwed up, well, Bear says he slept on the sofa Saturday night.

There is a happy ending to this story. Bear somehow snagged a second set of tickets for Taylor's show in Inglewood this coming Saturday. He has to work so he's not going, but his wife and her friend will be there. Those 2 tickets set him back $2,600. Oh, they live in Oakland so the flight will put him back another $600.