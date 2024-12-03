Viral Taylor Swift 'Christmas House' Returns With a Travis Kelce Cameo

Taylor Swift is once again serving as one Illinois family's inspiration for their holiday decorations ... bringing back their viral "Eras" tour design, which now features 3 new eras.

ICYMI ... in 2023, Amy and Brian Scott went viral after they decked out their home in Naperville, Illinois with decorations honoring Swift's "Red," "Speak Now," "1989," and "Evermore" eras.

With the pop star's record-breaking tour coming to a close this month, the Scott family brought back their Eras Tour-themed holiday decor ... but this time integrated in TS' "Reputation, "Folklore," and "Tortured Poets Department" albums.

Check it out ... not only does the yard feature a replica of the cabin featured in the "Folklore" section of her show, but there's a blow-up cover of her "Reputation" album -- which has yet to get a Taylor's version re-release.

The family also paid tribute to one 'Rep' banger, called "Gorgeous," by having the lyrics in cursive printed on a lawn sign in the Chicago suburb.

Yet, it's the tribute to Swift's latest album that really impresses ... as the decor features a massive typewriter, a cutout of a "Black Dog," and a number of fan-favorite lyrics situated across the grass.

The 'TTPD' decor was also rounded out with 2 massive cutouts ... one of Swift in her iconic white gown from the era and another of her NFL player boyfriend, Travis Kelce, dressed in a top hat and coattails -- from the time he joined her onstage in London before her performance of "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

The Scott family isn't the first to channel Taylor and Travis' love story for decor ... as we saw a number of homes with Swelce-inspired Halloween decorations in both 2023 and 2024.