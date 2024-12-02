Taylor Swift Gifts Kansas City Chiefs' Heiresses Autographs, Books

Christmas came a little early for Kansas City Chiefs heiresses Gracie and Ava Hunt this month ... the two revealed Sunday that Taylor Swift sent them a pair of sweet gifts.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the Hunts -- who are the daughters of Chiefs team owner Clark Hunt -- shared that Swift sent them copies of her "Eras Tour" book presumably for the upcoming holidays ... as well as an autographed note.

Play video content Instagram/@avahunt

Taylor's message to the two expressed gratitude for all of those who attended her concerts over the past year, writing, "what truly made this tour what it became was the passion, joy, unbridled emotion, and love the fans showed us every night."

"I hope you'll enjoy this journey through the memories of my proudest moments," she added.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Taylor then capped it all off with her signature and a heart.

Gracie, 25, and Ava, 19, were both clearly thrilled with the present ... the younger Hunt wrote a big thank you message with a bunch of emojis -- while the elder Hunt daughter called Taylor "the most beautiful woman & most amazing tour."

Taylor and the two, of course, have grown close over the last year and a half ... after the musician began dating Kansas City's star tight end, Travis Kelce.

In fact, Taylor's been seen in the past getting her own gifts from the Hunt family.