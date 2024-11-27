Taylor Swift Final Tour Dates Coming Up, Vancouver Preps for Her Arrival

It’s the end of an 'Era' for Taylor Swift ... and Vancouver’s going all out to send her off with a massive bang as she wraps up her tour with three final shows.

As you can see from these pics, the city's going full Swiftie mode, with a giant "SWIFTCOUVER" sign by the water, a billboard ft. lyrics from her tune "Long Live," and to top it all off, a street sign reading "Taylor Way Vancouver."

Vancouver getting ready for the final 3 Eras Tour Shows

Taylor’s not hitting the stage in Vancouver until December 6, 7, and 8 at BC Place Stadium, but after two years of touring, the city clearly couldn’t wait any longer to roll out the red carpet for her epic farewell.

In the meantime, Taylor’s got a break next week -- but her BF Travis Kelce is hitting the field this Friday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders, and you can bet Taylor will likely be there, as she’s been showing up to his games whenever she’s got a night off.