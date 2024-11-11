Taylor Swift Comes to Paparazzi's Defense against Security at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift gave security at Arrowhead Stadium a crash course in good manners on Sunday, telling one guard to speak a little nicer to the paparazzi.

The pop superstar arrived at the stadium in Kansas City to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his KC Chiefs battle the Denver Broncos on the field — but Taylor had her own itty-bitty skirmish behind the scenes before the kickoff.

Taylor Swift is one sweet girl! We love having her as a part of #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/yk5oMLzEAT — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) November 10, 2024 @SportsRadio810

Check out the video ... Taylor was being chauffeured in a golf cart through the arena with her mom and dad -- Andrea and Scott.

When they came to stop, Taylor and her parents stepped out of the cart in front of a crush of photogs jockeying to get pictures of the singer.

One security guard ordered the shutterbugs to "stay back," but it was the way he said it that rubbed Taylor the wrong way.

Taylor schooled the guard, saying, “Stay back, please." She then walked away with Andrea and Scott following behind.