Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz Have a Long Dinner in New York

Play video content BACKGRID

Taylor Swift had a LOOOOONG dinner Friday night with pal Zoë Kravitz, and at the end of the evening it kinda showed!

TS and Zoe hit up Chez Margaux in NYC's Meatpacking District. The photo agency says they were there for 8 hours ... seems a little overblown, but it was apparently a long night.

On her way out, the superstar seemed a bit unsteady ... after all, how could wine not have been on the menu for a great French meal!?!

The 2 were hanging with Jerrod Carmichael ... who hilariously has said Taylor is his best friend even though he isn't hers. He was recently with Taylor and Travis at a Yankees game.

As you know, Zoë is recently single after her split with Channing Tatum after 3 years. They called off their engagement but never said why.

Zoë seemed happy as she entered and exited ... as a bank of paps were there at the ready.

Taylor and Zoë have been tight for several years ... they got close after spending time together in London during the pandemic.