Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Do Date Night at Yankees Postseason Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are out again in New York City ... and this time they're watching the Yankees play some postseason baseball.

The power couple is in a suite at Yankee Stadium watching the Yanks play the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night ... a best-of-7 series that will send the winner to the World Series.

Taylor and Travis look like they've got a couple buddies with them in the suite ... and everyone is happy and smiling ... with some cold beverages on the counter.

Major League Baseball is certainly happy to see Taylor and Travis at the ballpark ... TBS is broadcasting the game and the network made sure to show them in the suite.

Play video content X / @MLB

Taylor's been a fixture at Travis' National Football League games the past two seasons -- at least when his Kansas City Chiefs are playing at home -- and she always gets some screen time on the TV broadcasts.

Now, MLB is getting in on the action ... highlighting Taylor and Travis on the league's social media accounts.

We've seen Taylor and Travis hitting the town a lot this weekend in the Big Apple ... as they make the most of his extra free time on a Chiefs bye week.