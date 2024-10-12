Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Double Date With Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went out for a night on the town in NYC, but they didn't do it alone ... they had Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively right there behind 'em.

The two famous couples were on a double date Friday evening in SoHo, popping up at The Corner Store restaurant, known for its Caesar Salad and Lobster & Caviar Rolls.

Taylor and Travis were photographed walking hand in hand into the eatery. They were followed inside by Ryan and Blake -- also holding hands -- with Reynolds smiling and waving at the paparazzi stationed in front with their flashing cameras.

A bunch of excited fans congregated on the sidewalk to catch a glimpse of the celebs.

Taylor chose wore a black mini dress with a tan overcoat and ankle boots. Travis sported navy blue pants and a matching shirt with white sneakers.

Ryan slipped into a white button-down top with blue pants and brown shoes.

And Blake looked super sexy in her all maroon see through ensemble that accentuated her legs.