Taylor Swift Impersonator Has Made Up to $18K for a Single Show

Taylor Swift's not the only person making big money while performing ... 'cause even a T-Swift impersonator is raking in the dough -- saying she makes nearly $20K per performance.

Olivia Mojica -- a singer who shares starkly similar features to the pop star, and leads the "Blank Space Tribute Band" -- stopped by TMZ's "Swift-Tea Podcast" Thursday ... telling us she actually quit her day job because she's making so much tributing Swift.

Of course, we had to ask how much money she's been able to shake off during her performances ... and, she told us the most the band has made for one appearance is $18K.

Worth noting, Mojica says that money's split among the whole band ... so it's a heck of a lot smaller than the initial payment.

Money's nice, obviously ... but, OM has other aspirations too -- with the ultimate goal being to tour around the world. She feels it's a reasonable goal, but right now they're still building the overall product.

As for how Taylor feels about it ... Olivia says she hopes the singer's not mad -- 'cause she doesn't want to get in any trouble for tributing her, and she insists she's not trying to take anything away from Taylor.

The Blank Space Tribute Band has just over 2,000 followers on Insta ... and, their profile has definitely expanded since first getting into the tribute scene about a year ago. The 90-minute experience is pretty spot on for Swift -- and, much more affordable than the Eras Tour.