Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan Expecting First Baby Together

Call her mommy ... 'cause Alex Cooper and hubby Matt Kaplan are expecting their first child together!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple announced the news Sunday morning with a wholesome post, Cooper showing off her baby bump and captioning the post "Our family" ... with the comments immediately flooding with support from fans and fellow internet personalities.

Cooper -- famed podcast host for "Call Her Daddy" and CEO of "The Unwell Network" -- teased the news in an Instagram story, shortly before the reveal ... saying "Daddy Gang, there is something I've been waiting to share with you."

Cooper and Kaplan’s relationship has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared to her very public career. The pair were first linked in 2020 after meeting through professional circles in the entertainment world ... eventually building a romance that developed away from constant public attention at first.