Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan Expecting First Baby Together
Alex Cooper & Matt Kaplan We're expecting baby no. 1!!!
Call her mommy ... 'cause Alex Cooper and hubby Matt Kaplan are expecting their first child together!!!
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
The couple announced the news Sunday morning with a wholesome post, Cooper showing off her baby bump and captioning the post "Our family" ... with the comments immediately flooding with support from fans and fellow internet personalities.
Cooper -- famed podcast host for "Call Her Daddy" and CEO of "The Unwell Network" -- teased the news in an Instagram story, shortly before the reveal ... saying "Daddy Gang, there is something I've been waiting to share with you."
Cooper and Kaplan’s relationship has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared to her very public career. The pair were first linked in 2020 after meeting through professional circles in the entertainment world ... eventually building a romance that developed away from constant public attention at first.
Kaplan, a film producer known for his work in Hollywood, and Cooper kept much of their relationship private before eventually tying the knot in 2024, choosing to share only select moments of their life together with fans ... up until recently when reports begun circulating about the couple's alleged toxic work environment.