Alex Cooper, Husband Reportedly Skip Team Meeting After Behavior Complaints

Things might be a bit unwell in Alex Cooper's world ... she and her husband, Matt Kaplan, reportedly skipped an all-hands meeting at their company Unwell following recent gripes about his behavior, employee turnover, and more.

Unwell's chief marketing officer, T.J. Marchetti, hosted the meeting and "discussed the continued expansion of the company’s leadership team as well as plans to grow the business" ... but nothing about Kaplan's behavior, Bloomberg reports. Marchetti did reportedly acknowledge the employee turnover, but seemed optimistic, reportedly assuring staff their employee departure rate is lower than other startups.

TMZ has reached out to Alex's rep for comment ... so far, no word back.

We told you about Matt's shocking alleged behavior ... he's reportedly become known for his outbursts at employees, even driving some to the point of tears. Bloomberg reported employees are so fed up with his actions they've allegedly threatened to quit on film sets and live tours if he doesn't stay away.

And outside the company ... Alex is currently beefing with Alix Earle as rumors about her being a "mean girl" swirl.