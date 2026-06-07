NBA Legend Stacey King Dead at 59

The basketball world is mourning the loss of Stacey King, the former Chicago Bulls big man and longtime broadcaster, who has died at the age of 59.

The Chicago Bulls announced King's passing Sunday, sending shockwaves through the NBA community. A cause of death was not mentioned.

We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King. pic.twitter.com/NSyeopd880 @chicagobulls

King spent eight seasons in the league after being selected sixth overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Bulls and quickly became part of one of basketball's greatest dynasties ... helping the Bulls capture three straight NBA championships alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen during the franchise's legendary early-'90s run.

After his time in Chicago, King went on to play for several NBA teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Boston Celtics before wrapping up his professional playing career.

While King earned three championship rings as a player, many younger fans came to know him as the unmistakable voice of Bulls basketball.

Following his playing days, he became a fan-favorite broadcaster, known for his energetic calls, memorable catchphrases, and larger-than-life personality behind the microphone.

Many remember King not only for his role on championship teams but for the passion and humor he brought to every Bulls broadcast.

King was 59.