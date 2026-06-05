NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett Dead At 93

The NASCAR community is mourning the loss of Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett ... who died at 93 years old, his family announced Friday.

A statement from Jarrett's loved ones revealed he passed of natural causes at his home in Newton, North Carolina, on Thursday ... and he was surrounded by those closest to him.

"Our father was a devout Christian and a devoted, loving family man," the family stated. "He was a friend to everyone he met and NASCAR’s oldest living champion."

"By all accounts, he was a true NASCAR legend. While we mourn his passing, we celebrate the remarkable life of an amazing man and truly the best father anyone could have wished for. Rest in Peace, Dad.”

Jarrett was a two-time champion ... achieving the feat in 1961 and 1965. He was also a Sportsman champion in consecutive seasons -- 1957 and 1958.

Jarrett was an efficient driver ... earning 50 career wins in just 352 starts over 13 years. He retired at 34 years old.

He remained near the sport through a broadcasting career ... where he had his own show and called races for several networks.

He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011.

The Jarrett family is all about racing -- Ned's son, Dale, is also a NASCAR Hall of Famer ... and his other son, Glenn, competed before getting into broadcasting as well. His daughter, Patti, is married to Jimmy Makar, a Joe Gibbs Racing exec.