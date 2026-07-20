Spain Fans Party In Streets After Winning World Cup

Spain celebrated its second World Cup after a thrilling victory over Argentina on Sunday ... and thousands of miles away, the REAL fiesta was going down in the streets!!

Countless Furia Roja supporters soaked in the 1-0 result and their first championship since 2010 with a massive public gathering ... with fireworks, flares, drinks, and more.

Play video content Video: Valencia Celebrates World Cup Win With Fireworks Maria Jose Catala via Storyful

In Valencia, there was a mind-blowing display in the sky ... with nonstop sparklers and explosives setting the tone for the night.

But it wasn't just limited to España -- there were plenty of good vibes near the host area in NYC too ... as well as anywhere on the globe where fans were tuning in to the action.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fans were patient throughout the contest ... with Spain experiencing several near-misses before Ferran Torres finally put it in the back of the net at the 106-minute mark -- and not even Lionel Messi could provide an answer.

It was a beautiful celebration with little drama ... but that couldn't be said after the game between players, as a nasty altercation broke out.

Things got heated between Spain and Argentina after the final whistle of the FIFA World Cup Final



(via @MickyJnr__) pic.twitter.com/VoXBKL2eHH @FOXSports

Spain didn't let it ruin their night -- and they're rushing back home with the trophy for a real bash with their diehards.