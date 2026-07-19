Boxer Hannah Rapp Dead at 26 After Alleged Road Rage Crash

Rising boxer Hannah Rapp is dead after police say an alleged road rage driver deliberately backed his vehicle into her while she was riding her bicycle in Texas.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, Rapp was killed Saturday after authorities say Charles Medina passed her before stopping his vehicle and intentionally reversing, striking Rapp.

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Medina was later arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Rapp was one of boxing's up and coming prospects. The Indiana native ran track at Purdue University before moving to College Station, where she turned pro in 2024 while working full-time as a fire and life safety inspector at Texas A&M University.

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She entered last month's WBC women's featherweight title fight against Tiara Brown with an 8-0-1 record before losing by unanimous decision.

Brown paid tribute on Instagram, calling Rapp "the best dance partner I have ever faced as a pro."

She added ... "When she asked for my autograph, it filled my heart because we were getting ready for war ... We fought a GREAT fight for the fans from the 1st bell to the last! It was my honor to share the ring with her."

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WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman also mourned Rapp's death, saying the boxing community is "heartbroken" by the loss of "an exceptional boxer" and "an invaluable member of our boxing family."