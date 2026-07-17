Brenda Fricker, Beloved ‘Home Alone 2’ Star, Dead at 81

Brenda Fricker , the Oscar-winning actress who is best known to so many fans as the Pigeon Lady in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," has died ... TMZ has confirmed.

He says ... "We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honored to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over."