Will Smith's Former Friend Trying to Drag Him Into Legal War With Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith could get roped into the ongoing legal battle between his former friend and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith ... at least if the former friend gets his way ... TMZ has learned.



According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Will's ex-friend, Bilaal Salaam, is making moves to depose Will as part of his lawsuit against Jada.

On July 7, Bilaal wrote an email to Jada's lawyer with his request to depose Will ... but Jada's team fired back, "As for your proposed deposition of Will Smith, there is nothing to meet and confer about."

Jada's team told the lawyer Will is not a party to the litigation ... and added Will had not received a subpoena to be deposed.

The email was attached to a motion filed by Jada, seeking to compel Bilaal to turn over additional evidence in the case. She said he has failed to produce medical records despite his claims of emotional distress in the $3 million lawsuit.