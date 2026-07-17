Will Smith's Former Friend Trying to Drag Him Into Legal War With Jada Pinkett Smith
Will Smith's Former Friend I Want To Grill You Under Oath ... Jada Threatened Me!!!
Will Smith could get roped into the ongoing legal battle between his former friend and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith ... at least if the former friend gets his way ... TMZ has learned.
According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Will's ex-friend, Bilaal Salaam, is making moves to depose Will as part of his lawsuit against Jada.
On July 7, Bilaal wrote an email to Jada's lawyer with his request to depose Will ... but Jada's team fired back, "As for your proposed deposition of Will Smith, there is nothing to meet and confer about."
Jada's team told the lawyer Will is not a party to the litigation ... and added Will had not received a subpoena to be deposed.
The email was attached to a motion filed by Jada, seeking to compel Bilaal to turn over additional evidence in the case. She said he has failed to produce medical records despite his claims of emotional distress in the $3 million lawsuit.
As TMZ first reported ... Bilaal sued Jada, claiming she had people threaten him after he refused to help clean up the PR mess Will created with his infamous Oscars slap … and after she found out Bilaal was writing a memoir, which included mention of the Smith family.
Jada denied all allegations of wrongdoing and scoffed at the claim that she threatened him. The judge dismissed some of Bilaal's claims and awarded Jada over $30k in legal fees … but the remainder of the case is still ongoing.