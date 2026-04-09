Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Out Will's Alleged Friend Over Weight Gain Court Claims

Jada Pinkett Smith is firing back at Will Smith’s alleged former friend, the man who claimed he gained a bunch of weight and had to move out of the country due to threats from her family’s inner circle ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the "Girls Trip" actress addressed Bilaal Salaam’s claim he suffered severe emotional distress due to his drama with her, which he says led to weight gain, loss of a romantic relationship, and him temporarily leaving the country.

In new legal docs, Jada claims that Bilaal has not provided any evidence of the emotional distress he claims to have suffered ... and instead just tried to assert in a declaration that his weight gain, loss of a relationship, and moving out of the country were attributable to that distress. She says that's not the type of evidence necessary to support a claim of severe emotional distress, adding that he would need medical records and other third-party proof.

In his $3 million lawsuit, Bilaal claimed Jada publicly trashed him after he refused to help Will out with his Oscars fiasco. He said Will and Jada’s friends made threats to him after the family caught wind of him writing a memoir that would include information about Will.

Jada said all of Bilaal’s claims are “false, uncorroborated and made to generate attention as part of an ongoing public campaign of harassment directed at” her family.