Jada Pinkett Smith Fighting $3 Million Demand From Will Smith’s Ex-Friend

Jada Pinkett Smith is firing back in court at the man who claims she threatened him over Will Smith ... TMZ has learned.

Jada filed court docs demanding the lawsuit -- which is asking for $3 million in damages -- brought by Bilaal Salaam be thrown out. The actress asserts that Bilaal’s case is nonsense.

The "Girls Trip" star said all of Bilaal’s claims were “false, uncorroborated and made to generate attention as part of an ongoing public campaign of harassment directed at” her and her family.

Jada said Bilaal’s lawsuit seeks to punish her for her “constitutionally protected speech on a matter of intense public interest about her family.”

The entertainer accused Bilaal of having a fixation on the Smith family and claimed she did not mention Bilaal’s name when speaking out about the matter.

As TMZ previously reported, Bilaal sued Jada in November 2025 for intentional infliction of emotional distress. In his suit, the man claimed he had been a close friend of Will for 40 years.

Bilaal claimed Jada approached him in September 2021 at a birthday party, where she threatened him, saying if he continued “telling her personal business,” that he would end up “missing or catch a bullet.” He alleged Jada demanded he sign a non-disclosure agreement so he couldn't talk about those threats.

In his suit, he claimed the drama started after he refused to help Will with “crisis management” for Will after he slapped presenter Chris Rock at the Oscars.