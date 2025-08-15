Willow Smith Posts Crying Photo of Herself With "P***y" Talk

Willow Smith -- the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett -- is getting her close-up ... but it's not what you think ... she's looking pretty downtrodden and saying some racy sh*t!

The musician -- who's signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation -- uploaded a close-up photo of her face with tears streaming down her cheeks and a caption that reads, "who ate all the p***y."

As you may know, Willow has openly talked about being bisexual and exploration of polyamory -- the practice of engaging in multiple romantic partners at the same time.

But the photo left some fans on X concerned and pointing fingers at her famous parents.

One person questioned whether Willow was "ok," while others criticized Will and Jada for their parenting. Another individual summed it up this way ... "their family is so weird."

Right now ... no one knows the true meaning behind the pic ... guess we'll just have to wait and see how this all shakes out.